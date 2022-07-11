Auditions continue on America’s Got Talent for Season 17, and in the sixth week, on July 12, a song and dance entertainment group from Tokyo, Japan.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek the seven-person Travis Japan — Kaito “Chaka” Miyachika, Kaito “Umi” Nakamura, Ryuya “Shime” Shimekake, Noeru “Noel” Kawashima, Shizuya “Shizu” Yoshizawa, “Genta” Matsuda, and Kaito “Machu” Matsukura, first brought together as children in 2012 — take the stage. And as you can see in the clip, they not only entertain the audience, but host Terry Crews and judge Simon Cowell seem to be enjoying the performance as well.

Watch the video above. Will it be enough to get the yeses they need to advance to the Live Shows?

Like the first 16 seasons, this summer, America’s Got Talent once again features aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Joining Cowell (who also serves as an executive producer) at the judges’ table are global fashion icon Heidi Klum, fan-favorite comedian Howie Mandel, and acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara.

The six weeks of two-hour live shows, taking place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, kick off on Tuesday, August 9 at 8/7c. Each week, a one-hour results show will air on Wednesdays at 8/7c, revealing who will be moving on to the finals. The Top Acts perform in the September 13 finale, with the results show the following night revealing the season’s winner.

America’s Got Talent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC