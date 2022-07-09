‘Grantchester,’ SharkFest, ‘Who Do You Think You Are?,’ More ‘Flowers’

The crime-solving vicar of Masterpiece fan favorite Grantchester is back for a seventh season. National Geographic marks 10 years of SharkFest, which can also be streamed on Disney+. NBC revives the genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are? Lifetime returns to V.C. Andrews’ Flowers in the Attic franchise with an origin story.

Courtesy of (C) Kudos Film and TV Ltd

Grantchester

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Cue the “Odd Couple” vibes as the long-running Masterpiece series begins its seventh season in the summer of 1959 with crime-solving vicar Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) opening the vicarage doors to a new roommate: his best pal, Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green), who spends these hot months trying to win back estranged wife Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth) in between cases. Also starting anew: former curate Leonard Finch (Al Weaver), who has opened a café for poets—which later becomes a crime scene, as you’d expect. While Reverend Will’s love life heats up, so do the local murders, starting with a corpse found on a local estate.

Andy Mann/National Geographic

Sharkfest

10/9c

SUNDAY: As surely as the days grow longer in midsummer, here comes the onslaught of shark documentaries to scare us out of the water. National Geographic once again gets to the beach first—Discovery’s more iconic Shark Week arrives July 24—with specials also available for streaming on Disney+, with vintage episodes dropping on Hulu for the truly insatiable. The 10th-anniversary season of SharkFest opens with Camo Sharks, which depicts scientific investigations into whether and how sharks change color at will to make it easier to blend in and catch prey. Followed by Backyard Bull Sharks (11/10c), which suggests these aggressive predators are expanding their range in waters that have warmed up because of climate change.

Harris Khan/NBC

Who Do You Think You Are?

Season Premiere 7/6c

SUNDAY: Returning to its original network after nearly 10 years, the Emmy-winning documentary series starts its new season with a personal quest by Tony and Emmy winning actor-musician Billy Porter (Pose). He enlists a family historian and genealogist to learn the tragic, troubling truth behind his great-grandfather’s 1923 murder. A local African-American newspaper provides the facts behind this death from a policeman’s bullet that sparked a community uproar.

Lifetime

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin

Series Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: How did the twisted Gothic world of V.C. Andrews’ Flowers saga come into being? A four-part prequel, airing on consecutive Saturdays, fills in the backstory of Cathy and Chris Dollanganger’s cruel grandmother Olivia (Jemima Rooper). She’s introduced as the headstrong young bride of rich, immoral Malcolm Foxworth (Max Irons), whose Foxworth Hall estate hides many dark secrets. Co-stars include Harry Hamlin as Olivia’s father and Kelsey Grammer as the patrician patriarch of Malcolm’s family.

ABC/Eric McCandless

Celebrity Family Feud

Season Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Fun and Games: Once again, ABC is all in on game shows this summer. The Sunday lineup kicks in with the Season 8 premiere of Celebrity Family Feud (8/7c), featuring casts of two great comedies and probable Emmy contenders: Abbott Elementary (led by series creator Quinta Brunson) vs. Hacks (led by Emmy winner Jean Smart). Teams led by actors Kal Penn and Erika Christensen square off in the second game. Abbott’s terrific Janelle James skips Feud to host the ridiculous new game show The Final Straw (9/8c), in which teams play an oversized game of Jenga, pulling large objects—think kitchen appliances, basketballs, laundry hampers—off a wobbly themed stack until it all comes tumbling down. The night ends with a game-show classic, The $100,000 Pyramid (10/9c), with Michael Strahan returning to host the eighth season. Contestants in the opener include Olympian Lindsey Vonn vs. comedian Russell Peters, and a mini-Seinfeld reunion when Jason Alexander faces Wayne Knight. Newman!

Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

Evil

SUNDAY: Screams of terror and laughter freely commingle in this inspired and thrillingly bizarre mashup of supernatural and spiritual intrigue. (Best news of the week: Evil has been renewed for a fourth year.) The season has been building to this: a showdown in ecclesiastical court between feisty Sister Andrea (the wonderful Andrea Martin) and her accuser, the vile Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson). While Father David (Mike Colter) prepares for her defense, he and the rest of the investigative team are called in to confirm a possible miracle involving an angel who may have saved victims from a collapsing building. Ensuing visions lead David, an African-American priest, to question the cultural indoctrination that has even him seeing most saints and angels as white.

Inside Weekend TV: