‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to January 6 Committee Clues

The January 6 hearings have dominated the news cycle over the past few weeks and now have made their way over to Jeopardy!, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by viewers.

Two harmless clues on the Wednesday, July 6, episode of the long-running game show had some Jeopardy! fans wondering if the show was getting political. Both clues related to members of the January 6 Committee, Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson.

The clues appeared under the category “The Representative From…,” the first being, “Wyoming: This woman starting in 2017, taking the seat her dad had won nearly 40 years before.”

Contestant Yungsheng Wang buzzed in with the correct answer, stating, “Who is Liz Cheney?”

This was followed by the clue, “Mississippi: Bennie Thompson who chairs the select committee investigating the events of this date in 2021,” which was quickly answered by contestant Alicia O’Hare, who correctly said, “What is January 6th?”

“#January6thCommittee @BennieGThompson was just an answer on #Jeopardy …right after Liz Cheney was an answer. People are paying attention,” tweeted one fan. Meanwhile, a less enthused viewer wrote, “There’s now a Jeopardy question about January 6th. Ugh.”

#January6thCommittee @BennieGThompson was just an answer on #Jeopardy …right after Liz Cheney was an answer. People are paying attention. — 🏳️‍🌈Sybil Ludington’s Saddle (@returnofbex) July 6, 2022

There’s now a Jeopardy question about January 6th. Ugh. — Zach 💉💉💉 (@ZachEditsStuff) July 6, 2022

Liz Cheney, a hero right now #Jeopardy — Aslanclaire (@Lionwoman54) July 6, 2022

Jeopardy asking about Liz Cheney and January 6th in the same category tonight – just @ me next time — Anisha🧣 (@ahindocha21) July 6, 2022

Tonight on Jeopardy! The question is “Who is Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY)?” pic.twitter.com/Y0AMXDrC6k — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 7, 2022

The House select committee is currently holding public, televised hearings regarding the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in which supporters of Donald Trump attacked the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., seeking to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election. One person was killed and several more injured during the riot. So far, at least 874 people have been charged for participating in the attack.

