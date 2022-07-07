Anson Williams, best known for playing Warren “Potsie” Weber on the beloved sitcom Happy Days, has revealed that he’s running for mayor in his hometown of Ojai, California.

According to Ojai Valley News, Williams announced his campaign during an Ojai City Council meeting on June 28. Speaking during the public comment section of the meeting, the Golden Globe-nominated actor said that the city needs “leadership that inspires a collaborative team.”

Williams would be campaigning against current Ojai Mayor Betsy Stix, who is running for re-election. The Melrose Place director can officially declare his candidacy on July 18 by filing the appropriate paperwork at the City Clerk’s Office. It is not known which political party Williams is affiliated with as of writing.

Barry star Henry Winkler, who played “The Fonz” opposite Williams on Happy Days, retweeted the announcement and offered his support to his former castmate. “You have my vote,” Winkler tweeted.

You have my vote https://t.co/mU27HPLa2I — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 6, 2022

Ojai is a city in Ventura County, California, located 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles. While only having a population size of around 8,000, the city is a popular tourist destination known for its boutique hotels, recreation opportunities, hiking, and farmers’ markets. It also has a strong focus on local small businesses, specializing in ecologically friendly art, design, and home improvement.

Anson played the gullible singer Potsie on Happy Days from 1974–1984. Following his run on the popular sitcom, Anson became a prolific television director, working on shows such as Melrose Place, Beverly Hills, 90210, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Lizzie McGuire, and The Secret Life of the American Teenager. His last acting role came in an episode of the CBS sitcom The Odd Couple in 2016.

