‘Poldark’ Star Eleanor Tomlinson Joins Netflix Drama ‘One Day’

Eleanor Tomlinson, best known for playing Demelza Poldark in the BBC/PBS series Poldark, is set to star in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of David Nicholls’ novel One Day.

As reported by Deadline, Tomlinson will play Sylvie, who in the original novel forms a relationship with male lead Dexter Mayhew. It was previously revealed that The White Lotus‘ Leo Woodall will play Dexter while This Is Going To Hurt breakout Ambika Mod will play his on-off lover Emma Morley.

One Day follows a series of intense encounters between Emma and Dexter that begin on their university graduation day on July 15, 1988. Each episode highlights one day in the lives of the cursed lovers, charting how they grow and change, move together and apart, and experience joy and heartbreak.

Doctor Foster producer Drama Republic is behind the project in association with Universal International Studios and Focus Features. BAFTA-winner Nicole Taylor (Three Girls) leads a writing team that includes Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel, and Bijan Sheibani. Taylor will also serve as an executive producer alongside Roanna Benn, Jude Liknaitzky, and Nicholls. Molly Manners will direct.

Tomlinson recently starred in Stephen Merchant’s comedy series The Outlaws, which is set to premiere its second season in the U.S. on August 5 on Amazon’s Prime Video. Her other credits include the British sci-fi series Intergalactic, Joss Whedon’s HBO sci-fi drama The Nevers, and the BBC miniseries The War of the Worlds.

According to Deadline, filming for One Day started this week in London, with production expected to later move up to Scotland for further shooting.

