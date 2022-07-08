10 Reasons You Should Be Watching ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’

With so many 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs competing for your attention, it’s hard to know which ones are worth your precious viewing time. Here, we’ll make a case for why you should consider checking out Season 2 of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, which is streaming now on Discovery+.

Love in Paradise debuted in 2021 with four international couples, each made up of one American who has traveled to the Caribbean for love. Season 2 brings two of those couples back and adds in two new couples — and a potential throuple!

Keep reading to learn why this particular corner of the 90 Day Universe is so fun to watch.

10. Yeah, we said throuple

Frankie met Abby and her girlfriend Gaby while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The three had a good time together, but after Frankie got home to Nashville, he fell in love with Abby and made secret plans to marry her and bring her back to the United States. Abby says that she wants to find a way to bring Gaby to Tennessee, too, but why hasn’t she told Gaby her plan yet? This is an instantly riveting storyline and a first for the franchise.

9. Carlos and VaLentine are pursuing love despite some major obstacles

VaLentine, an out and proud fitness trainer from Los Angeles, travels to the Caribbean coastal city of Barranquilla, Colombia to pursue Carlos, a muscular and handsome local whose family doesn’t know that he’s gay. VaLentine says that he isn’t about to go back into the closet and that’s going to be an issue for him. So, too, is a big sexual hurdle: both identify as tops, with no interest in being versatile in the bedroom. And, if that wasn’t enough, VaLentine is polyamorous, while Carlos is strictly monogamous. Can they work through these fundamental differences?

8. You can also get into VaLentine, the recording artist

Love in Paradise shows glimpses of the artist born De Juan Valentine inside a Los Angeles recording studio. For those who want to dive deeper into his singular flavor of hip-hop, he recently posted several songs to his YouTube channel.

7. Carlos has the most luxurious hair of any man in the entire 90 Day Universe

Coastal living has given Carlos’ luxurious, long hair the perfect beach curls. Though he wears a man bun most of the time, those rare moments when he lets his hair down — both literally and figuratively, since he’s super reserved — are splendid.

6. Amber and Daniel are married now

If you watched Season 1, you may wonder what happened to Floridian Amber and Daniel, who is from Venezuela but lived in Costa Rica. The couple is now married and living in Florida, where Amber is also trying to make company out of three — but not quite in the way that you’d think. You’ll have to watch to find out!

5. Sherlon meets his son for the first time

Season 1’s Aryanna and Sherlon had a son, Odin, but Aryanna lives in the United States and Sherlon lives in Jamaica, where he works at a resort catering to swingers. In Season 2, Aryanna brings Odin to Jamaica to meet his father for the first time and quickly finds that she and Sherlon aren’t on the same page about their relationship. And who is he calling “Baby” besides his son?

4. One couple consults a divine system for love

New Yorker Daniele, who practices a Yoruba religion called Ifa, consults her spiritual guide before traveling to the Dominican Republic to marry Yohan, a fitness trainer of beautiful foreign women who looks like he’s six times taller than Daniele. While in the DR, she brings Yohan to some hot springs to set divine intentions for their marriage, which is only days away. She later finds out that none of his friends even know that they’re going to be tying the knot.

3. No one actually has 90 days

There are no K-1 Visas to worry about — so far, at least — but at least one husband-to-be is reconsidering whether he even wants a tourist visa to America. Ouch!

2. The episodes are shorter than 90 Day Fiancé

We get it — you’re busy! With a two-hour run time, 90 Day Fiancé is kind of a commitment, but Love in Paradise offers viewer satisfaction in under an hour.

1. Love in Paradise takes you on a vicarious vacation

From the north coast of Colombia to thermal springs deep in the Dominican Republic, watching Love in Paradise offers a lush, beautiful view of the Caribbean that few can see without falling for a local. You deserve a break, even if it’s just some time taken to wanderlust.

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, Fridays, Discovery+