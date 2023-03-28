Meet the Couples of ’90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’ Season 3 (PHOTOS)

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise returns for Season 3 on April 17. Ahead of its release, TLC is introducing the cast.

Love in Paradise follows couples who fall in love in a picturesque locale and must figure out if that love can continue in everyday life. The 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 3 cast features one returning couple and five new couples as they fight, fall in love, and navigate the high stakes of their island romances.

TLC promises intense drama set amongst a tropical paradise in the new episodes, which kick off on Monday, April 17 at 8/7c. The six couples are Everton and Jordan, VaLentine and Carlos, Juan and Jessica, April and Valentine, Scott, and Lidia, and Matt and Ana.

Fans previously saw VaLentine and Carlos in Season 2, and Lidia is known for The Family Chantel. She’ll be bringing Scott to the Dominican Republic to meet him for the first time. Learn more about the whole cast in the gallery below.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is produced by Sharp Entertainment, part of Sony Pictures Television, for TLC.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, April 17, 8/7c, TLC

Carlos and Valentine in 'Love in Paradise' Season 3
Courtesy of TLC

Carlos & VaLentine

VaLentine, 47 (California), and Carlos, 29 (Colombia), are getting ready to head down the aisle, but what should be the happiest time of their lives is already filled with tension and breakups to makeups. The wedding is back on, but will they be able to work through their problems and live happily ever after? Or will these two hot-blooded alpha males hit another relationship roadblock, and get detoured on their way down the aisle?

Juan and Jessica in 'Love in Paradise' Season 3
Courtesy of TLC

Juan & Jessica

Jessica, 29 (Wyoming), and Juan, 29 (Colombia), met two and a half years ago on a Caribbean cruise where Juan worked and Jessica was vacationing. As she heads back to Colombia, newly engaged, pregnant, and with her two young boys, this trip won’t be the romantic, carefree vacation the couple is used to. For six months, Juan will be bartending for bikini-clad tourists on the cruise ship, leaving Jessica alone and pregnant to organize their new family life.

Scott and Lidia in 'Love in Paradise' Season 3
Courtesy of TLC

Scott & Lidia

Scott, 51 (Florida), and Lidia, 56 (Dominican Republic), are meeting for the first time in person after online dating for a year. Scott, a body builder and respiratory therapist, is traveling to the Dominican Republic to see if their love can work in real life. But with neither of them speaking the same language and Scott’s old Colombian flame trying to rekindle something, the couple has a lot to figure out during their vacation.

Matt and Ana in 'Love in Paradise' Season 3
Courtesy of TLC

Matt & Ana

Matthew, 36 (Texas), and Ana, 27 (Brazil), met on a dating app, and now Matthew has found himself in his longest relationship yet. Ten days after meeting in person, the two are engaged and enjoying a tropical vacation. However, as the trip continues, their differences and Matthew’s insecurities start to show. Will their religious and cultural differences be a deal-breaker?

Jordan and Everton in 'Love in Paradise' Season 3
Courtesy of TLC

Jordan & Everton

Jordan, 38 (Texas), and Everton, 48 (Jamaica), fell in love 12 years ago but struggled with being long distance. The two are finally trying to make it work while Jordan joins Everton in Jamaica, hoping he’ll take things to the next level. However, with exes, possible cheating, and money struggles popping up, Jordan has doubts about Everton stringing her along for money or if he’s really in it for love.

April and Valentine in 'Love in Paradise' Season 3
Courtesy of TLC

April & Valentine

April, 38 (Texas), and Valentine, 26 (Dominican Republic), met while vacationing in DR. April is a busy doctor who tries to visit her personal trainer boyfriend often, but while the two are very much in love, their relationship is riddled with challenges. With their 14-year age gap, not speaking the same language, and an ex involved with April’s business, will the couple be able to make their relationship work?

90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise

