90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise returns for Season 3 on April 17. Ahead of its release, TLC is introducing the cast.

Love in Paradise follows couples who fall in love in a picturesque locale and must figure out if that love can continue in everyday life. The 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 3 cast features one returning couple and five new couples as they fight, fall in love, and navigate the high stakes of their island romances.

TLC promises intense drama set amongst a tropical paradise in the new episodes, which kick off on Monday, April 17 at 8/7c. The six couples are Everton and Jordan, VaLentine and Carlos, Juan and Jessica, April and Valentine, Scott, and Lidia, and Matt and Ana.

Fans previously saw VaLentine and Carlos in Season 2, and Lidia is known for The Family Chantel. She’ll be bringing Scott to the Dominican Republic to meet him for the first time. Learn more about the whole cast in the gallery below.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is produced by Sharp Entertainment, part of Sony Pictures Television, for TLC.

