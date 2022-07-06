MeTV Renews ‘Collector’s Call’ for Season 4 Run

MeTV has renewed its original television series Collector’s Call for Season 4 — and the third season is still airing!

Season 4 will run in 2023 with 26 all-new episodes set to release. Lisa Whelchel (Facts of Life) hosts the series from the classic TV network, exploring rarely-seen private collections of the nation’s biggest collectors of pop culture memorabilia. With the help of appraisers and experts, these collections and prized collectibles are valued. The show follows as experts attempt to tempt collectors to trade, offering coveted items that they can absorb into their collection if willing to part with one of their own items. Will they make the trade? It’s, as the show’s title teases, the Collector’s Call.

In Season 4, Whelchel will hit the road once again to meet new collectors, but in the meantime, she’s dropping in on others for the network’s ongoing third season.

Airing Sundays at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT, Season 3 boasts collections of memorabilia for Ghostbusters, Looney Tunes, The Brady Bunch, and much more with guest appearances from Gene Simmons, Christopher Knight, and more. Below, get a peek at the episodes ahead this season:

“Robert O’Connor – Ghostbusters” (Sunday, July 10)

Collector’s Call heads to Elyria, Ohio where Whelchel visits collector Robert O’Conner, the Guinness World Record holder for Ghostbusters memorabilia. Expert and appraiser Kate Martin looks into the collection for this special episode. Get a first look, below.

“Nathan Lippe – Antique Signs” (Sunday, July 17)

The show examines Nathan Lippe’s collection of antique advertising at his home in Hanover Park, Illinois. Appraised by Kate Martin, Nathan’s collection includes an Oz-themed oil can and soda signs.

“Laurence Sheinman – Looney Tunes” (Sunday, July 24)

Bugs Bunny enthusiast Laurence Sheinman shows off his Wilton, Connecticut-based collection of Looney Tunes memorabilia to Whelchel and appraiser Kate Martin.

“Wendy Winans – Brady Bunch” (Sunday, July 31)

Wendy Winan’s Brady Bunch collection is appraised by Kate Martin in Macedonia, Ohio, for this episode which features items like photos, a lunch box, and trading cards.