The next Disney animated classic to get a live-action reimagining is Beauty and the Beast, just in time for a key anniversary: the 30th anniversary of when it became the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC will present the two-hour animated and live-action blended special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, on Thursday, December 15 at 8/7c. Executive produced by Jon M. Chu and directed by Hamish Hamilton, the event will pay tribute to the original film and its legacy by showcasing the movie alongside new, memorable musical performances — performed at Disney Studios and woven through the original feature film — as well as brand-new sets, and breathtaking costumes. The cast will be announced at a later date.

“Beauty and the Beast is a timeless story and we’re so fortunate to work with creative mastermind Jon M. Chu and veteran director Hamish Hamilton to bring a modern twist to this beloved classic for an unforgettable night of Disney magic,” Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment said in a statement. “Stacked with unforgettable performances, this will be a must-see special event for fans of the original and for the new generation being introduced to this cherished tale.”

Added Chu, “Beauty and the Beast was always a game-changing cinematic experience for me. When the animated movie came out, I watched it multiple times in the first weekend. It showed me the outer limits of what animated artists and storytellers could achieve, so the fact that I get to executive produce a tribute to all the creatives that made this masterpiece through our Electric Somewhere company is a dream I didn’t even think was possible. With world-class creatives and talent to reinterpret the classic musical numbers (with a few surprises), I can’t wait for the audiences, in person and at home, to experience what we have in store for them. It’s a true celebration of creativity.”

Beauty and the Beast did win the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, and the theme song “Beauty and the Beast” won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1992.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere. Joining Chu and Hamilton as executive producers are Caitlin Foito, Raj Kapoor, Richard Kraft, and Katy Mullan.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, Thursday, December 15, 8/7c, ABC