Kelsey Grammer Gives An Update on ‘Frasier’ Revival (VIDEO)

It’s been well over a year since we last heard an update on the proposed Frasier revival at Paramount+, but now the show’s titular star Kelsey Grammer has shared new details on the upcoming project.

Appearing on CBS’ The Talk on Monday, July 4, Grammer was asked about where things are at with Frasier revival in terms of filming. “There have been some conversations about [starting in] maybe October, maybe a little later,” the multi-time Emmy winner said.

Grammer explained that he’s working on other projects that may go into production before Frasier, but he noted, “We’re in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of Frasier, and it looks pretty good.”

While details regarding the revival are being kept tight-lipped, Grammer previously revealed that the new series will see his character once again change locations. The character of Dr. Frasier Crane was first introduced in the Boston-based Cheers before the spinoff relocated the popular personality to Seattle.

“Frasier’s going to move town; he’s going to change cities again,” Grammer told WNBC New York last year. “There’s some surprises there. He’s like the George Bailey of television…he thinks he’s going to go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction — and he ends up rich beyond his dreams.”

In the same interview, Grammer confirmed that the revival had reached out to David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin to reprise their roles as Niles, Daphne, and Roz, respectively. “It is my hope that everybody comes back,” he said. “It always was my hope because it’s a third act for everybody.”

One character who won’t be seen is Crane patriarch Martin, as the actor John Mahoney sadly passed away in February 2018. However, Grammer explained that the new series will “deal with some of that” in the reboot’s first episode.

