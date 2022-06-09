Get a First Look at Kelsey Grammer in ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ (PHOTO)

There is gothic business afoot in Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, a four-part prequel to the V.C. Andrews bestsellers.

Kelsey Grammer is a wealthy family patriarch; Alana Boden is his pregnant Mrs. in a tale of dark family matters — and revenge. Joining them for the dark tale are costars Hannah Dodd, Max Irons, Jemima Rooper, Paul Wesley, and Harry Hamlin among others.

The Origin follows Olivia Winfield (Rooper), who finds herself wooed by Irons’ Malcolm Foxworth. After a whirlwind romance, Olivia soon discovers that her fairytale life as the mistress of Foxworth Hall isn’t what she once imagined.

The new series chronicles the events that eventually led to her notorious decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic. In the first look photo above is Malcolm’s father, Garland (Grammer), who takes a young bride in Boden’s Alicia, which will all play a role in uncovering the person Olivia becomes.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, Premieres Saturday, July 9, 8/7c, Lifetime