TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of July 4-10.

Black Bird (July 8 on Apple TV+) features Ray Liotta’s last TV role and is based on the intriguing story of a drug dealer trying to get a confession out of a serial killer in exchange for his freedom, so it easily tops our list this week. Also coming to streaming is Maggie (July 6 on Hulu), about a psychic (played by Rebecca Rittenhouse) who sees her own future when looking into a stranger’s.

On CBS on July 6, it’s an all-reality night, with two 90-minute premieres. The Challenge: USA, the new edition in the franchise that started reality competition series in 1998, will see reality titans from the network’s Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island competing for the grand prize and a chance to participate in a global championship. That’s after the 24th season of Big Brother kicks off, with a group of all-new houseguests moving into the house.

Over on PBS’ Masterpiece, Grantchester returns for its seventh season (July 10), and it will pick up in the long, hot summer of 1959 with wedding season in full swing. Also returning for a new season is Tuca & Bertie (July 10 on Adult Swim), with Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong‘s characters facing new emotional and vegetative growths.

