‘Endeavour’ Finale, ‘Twilight Zone’ July 4th Marathon, Catherine Bell as ‘Jailbreak Lover’

Get in the holiday spirit with Rod Serling! The iconic Twilight Zone host takes viewers through a three-day marathon of the spooky series to toast July 4th, kicking off Saturday on DECADES. More mystery on PBS, which closes out the eighth season of Masterpiece’s Endeavour, the series’ penultimate set of episodes. And what’s more festive than a jailbreak? Catherine Bell stars in Lifetime’s Jailbreak Lovers about a woman who falls for an inmate and breaks him out in an unexpected way.

CBS via Getty Images

Rod, White & Blue: A Twilight Zone Celebration

Special

SATURDAY: Binge on the bizarre this 4th of July weekend with DECADES’ annual Twilight Zone marathon, airing 120 iconic episodes like “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” “The Living Doll,” The Eye of the Beholder,” and more. The fun kicks off Saturday, July 2 at 12 pm ET and continues through Tuesday, July 5 at 6 am ET.

Mammoth Screen

Endeavour

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: In “Terminus,” the final episode of this penultimate season, an intoxicated Morse must take refuge at an empty hotel after his bus breaks down. Unfortunately, the hotel also happens to be the scene of some terrible past crimes — which become very relevant.

Sam Taylor/UKTV/BBC Studios.

We Hunt Together

Season Premiere 7:30/6:30c

SUNDAY: When the second season of the cat-and-mouse drama series debuts, a new mystery killer strikes who is somehow connected to Freddy Lane. DI Jackson Mendy and DS Lola Franks now must prove Freddy’s guilt once and for all, but the game has just begun.

Lifetime

Jailbreak Lovers

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: Good Witch and JAG alum Catherine Bell stars in this based-on-a-true-story Lifetime movie about a woman who falls for an inmate (Tom Stevens) while visiting the prison as a part of a rescue dog program. So what to do next? Break him out, of course — in a pet crate!

Inside Weekend TV: