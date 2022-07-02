‘Endeavour’ Finale, ‘Twilight Zone’ July 4th Marathon, Catherine Bell as ‘Jailbreak Lover’
Get in the holiday spirit with Rod Serling! The iconic Twilight Zone host takes viewers through a three-day marathon of the spooky series to toast July 4th, kicking off Saturday on DECADES. More mystery on PBS, which closes out the eighth season of Masterpiece’s Endeavour, the series’ penultimate set of episodes. And what’s more festive than a jailbreak? Catherine Bell stars in Lifetime’s Jailbreak Lovers about a woman who falls for an inmate and breaks him out in an unexpected way.
Rod, White & Blue: A Twilight Zone Celebration
SATURDAY: Binge on the bizarre this 4th of July weekend with DECADES’ annual Twilight Zone marathon, airing 120 iconic episodes like “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” “The Living Doll,” The Eye of the Beholder,” and more. The fun kicks off Saturday, July 2 at 12 pm ET and continues through Tuesday, July 5 at 6 am ET.
Endeavour
SUNDAY: In “Terminus,” the final episode of this penultimate season, an intoxicated Morse must take refuge at an empty hotel after his bus breaks down. Unfortunately, the hotel also happens to be the scene of some terrible past crimes — which become very relevant.
We Hunt Together
SUNDAY: When the second season of the cat-and-mouse drama series debuts, a new mystery killer strikes who is somehow connected to Freddy Lane. DI Jackson Mendy and DS Lola Franks now must prove Freddy’s guilt once and for all, but the game has just begun.
Jailbreak Lovers
SATURDAY: Good Witch and JAG alum Catherine Bell stars in this based-on-a-true-story Lifetime movie about a woman who falls for an inmate (Tom Stevens) while visiting the prison as a part of a rescue dog program. So what to do next? Break him out, of course — in a pet crate!
Inside Weekend TV:
- The Man Who Fell to Earth (Sunday, 10/9c, Showtime): The season finale of the Chiwetel Ejiofor-starring series, all secrets will be revealed, only to be replaced by more mysteries
- 2022 Tour de France (Various times, NBC, Peacock, USA Network): The 109th edition of the cycling event continues in Roskilde/Nyborg and Vejle/Sonderborg
- NASCAR Cup Series: Kwik Trip 250 (Sunday, 3/2c, USA): In Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, drivers take on Road America’s 4-mile, 14-turn circuit