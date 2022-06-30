Logan Paul Signs Contract As WWE’s Newest Superstar

Logan Paul has gone all-in with WWE.

The viral YouTube star, social media influencer, and boxer made it official by signing on the dotted line at the sports entertainment juggernaut’s headquarters in Sanford, Connecticut. There for the occasion was acting interim WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon and husband, wrestling legend, and fellow executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Paul and WWE’s social media both confirmed the signing on Thursday.

Welcome to the dance @LoganPaul. Excited to have you as a part of the @WWEUniverse! https://t.co/zSVy4KF5EK — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 30, 2022

The newest acquisition didn’t waste any time letting his intentions be known. A video was shot of Paul during the signing where he closes by displaying a paper with “Coming 4 u @Miz.” After a successful outing at WrestleMania 38 with Mike “The Miz” Mizanin in a tag team match against the Mysterio family, Miz attacked Paul.

The two were impressive against Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. Miz appeared jealous of Paul’s newfound fan response after paying respect to him over a really good performance. There was no real follow-up from April until now.

I think it’s safe to say @LoganPaul shocked the world with his abilities as a guest at #WrestleMania … just imagine what he’ll do as a @WWE Superstar. Congratulations and welcome! https://t.co/GyTMAzBIau — Triple H (@TripleH) June 30, 2022

This past week on Raw, Miz & Mrs star looked back at the moment, with his motivations being that there is only room for one A-lister. The stage looks to be set (possibly SummerSlam!) for the two to collide one-on-one. Paul has also posted videos in the past hinting at training for a potential return. Now it seems he decided to take this on as more than a part-time gig.

Paul brings with him a massive following and name value that will prove of value for WWE. Not only that, the 27-year-old is no stranger to the ring having first appeared at WrestleMania 37, as well as SmackDown events. Whether it’s cutting a promo or taking a hit, the celeb looks to be willing to put in the work to excel at his new career choice. The announcement came a day after WWE brought on Bellator MMA’s Valerie Loureda.

What do you think of WWE’s newest superstar?