Past and present will collide in the next chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, according to the official trailer Peacock has released.

The series takes both familiar and new characters around the entire globe, from Montreal to Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, for an adventure of a lifetime. Watch the trailer below to see families together, the tease of a big answer given, and more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 2 stars Kristian Alfonso as Hope Williams Brady, Peter Reckell as Bo Brady, Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Stephen Nichols as Steve “Patch” Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Loretta Devine as Angela, Vince Van Patten as Phil Hellworth, Tanner Stine as Joey Johnson, Christopher Sean as Paul Narita, Abigail Klein as Stephanie Johnson, Colton Little as Andrew Donovan, Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, and Remington Hoffman as Li Shin.

In these five new hour-long episodes, dropping daily from July 11 through July 15, super-couple Steve and Kayla make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul. Meanwhile, new parents Ben and Ciara drop anchor in Montreal, where they are greeted by a much-missed Hope.

“We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Peacock again to produce a second chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” executive producer Ken Corday said in a statement. “Being able to build off of the storylines from Days of our Lives to create another exciting series for the audience brings myself, the Corday Productions team, and the cast so much joy. I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store next!”

Albert Alarr serves as co-executive producer. Ron Carlivati is head writer. The series is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, July 11, Peacock