Game of Thrones is returning to San Diego Comic-Con… sort of. With the prequel series coming soon, is it any wonder it’s taking over the event’s biggest stage, Hall H?

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced its plans for Comic-Con 2022, taking place from Thursday, July 21, through Sunday, July 24, and among the TV panels are HBO’s House of the Dragon, Netflix’s The Sandman, and The CW’s Riverdale. Plus, there are panels for animated favorites like Adult Swim’s Tuca & Bertie and HBO Max’s Harley Quinn.

Get all the details about these and more TV panels below and stay tuned as more information is released.

House of the Dragon (HBO): Panel specifics for the prequel based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood are forthcoming. Hall H

The Sandman (Netflix): Check out a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers of the live-action adaptation of Neil’s Gaiman’s beloved DC comic series. Hall H

Riverdale (The CW): In its fifth and final appearance at Comic-Con, check out a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers as they discuss the new mysteries of Season 6 and what fans can look forward to in the epic finale showdown between the characters everyone loves and the town’s most dangerous villain yet. Hall H

That’s NOT All, Folks! Looney Tunes for Everyone!: Take a look at all the latest from the Looney Tunes Loon-iverse, including the new season of Looney Tunes Cartoons, new series Bugs Bunny Builders, the upcoming Tiny Toons Looniversity and bonus surprises! Join Eric Bauza (voice of Bugs Bunny, Tweety, Daffy Duck and more) as he moderates an all-star panel with Alex Kirwan (Supervising Producer, Looney Tunes Cartoons), Abe Audish (Supervising Producer, Bugs Bunny Builders), Nate Cash and Erin Gibson (Co-Executive Producers of Tiny Toons Looniversity), and more surprise guests! Stick around for sneak peeks, giveaways, and looney games!

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (HBO Max): Join the talented cast and crew — executive producers Tze Chun and Brendan Hay join Tara Rueping (Art Director), Izaac Wang (voice of Sam), AJ LoCascio (voice of Gizmo), Gabrielle Neveah Green (voice of Elle), and more surprise guests — as they answer your burning questions about the upcoming animated prequel series.

Sesame Street Mecha Builders: Join Olexa Hewryk, Frank Falcone, David Rudman, Ryan Dillon, and Leslie Carrara-Rudolph as they discuss how Cookie Monster, Elmo and Abby Cadabby were re-imagined to expand the Sesameverse. The panel will be moderated by Alan Muraoka from Sesame Street.

Smiling Friends (Adult Swim): Join creators Michael Cusak and Zach Hadel to find out what’s in store for Pim, Charlie and the rest of the company dedicated to bringing happiness to their bizarre yet colorful world.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim): Join animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky and Art Director Scott Wills for a deep dive into the second season of the acclaimed animation adventure.

Rick and Morty: The Vindicators (Adult Swim): Join executive producer Sarah Carbiener alongside Rick and Morty producer Nick Rutherford for a first look at the digital series.

Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim): Creator and executive producer Lisa Hanawalt will join the series cast to dive into the upcoming third season of the animated comedy.

AEW: Heroes & Villains: Join some of the biggest stars of TBS’ AEW: Dynamite and TNT’s AEW: Rampage as they give a ringside view of the wildly popular wrestling promotion. The Q&A will feature a conversation with AEW stars CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson, and will be moderated by AEW commentator Excalibur.

Harley Quinn (HBO Max): Check out a special advance screening of the first two episodes of season 3.