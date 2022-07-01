[Spoiler Alert: Do not read ahead or watch the video interview with Lawrence Saint-Victor unless you’ve watched the Friday, July 1 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.]

Here comes the bride…and there goes the groom on today’s The Bold and the Beautiful episode! During the Friday, July 1 installment, the wedding between Carter Walton (Lawrence St. Victor) and Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) was interrupted in classic soap fashion by Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer). But does this mean Quinn and Carter (aka ‘Quarter’, as fans of the couple have dubbed them) will finally get their happily ever after?

See Also 'General Hospital': Cassandra James Talks Trans Representation on Daytime TV (VIDEO) In celebration of Pride Month, the actress reflects on her groundbreaking 'GH' character and what she's hearing from fans about Terry's storyline.

“This is everything he ever dreamed about,” says Saint-Victor of what is going through Carter’s shocked mind when Quinn shows up to stop the wedding. He has reason to be surprised. Fans of the show know the long history of the pair’s love affair that heated up the CBS sudser last year, which was extinguished once Quinn decided to make her troubled marriage to Eric (John McCook) work. Carter ended up dating co-worker Paris, but it’s been very clear that he and Quinn still had significant feelings for each other. So, once Quinn discovered that Eric had been sleeping with Donna (Jennifer Gareis), all bets are off, and Quinn ventures to stop Carter, who isn’t used to being the pursued party in his love life history on the show. Saint-Victor explains with a laugh, “Carter…he isn’t even on the ground! His feet are hovering above the ground at that point!”

The actor, who also writes for the series when he’s not on-camera, said that even being in the writers’ room didn’t clue him into Quinn and Carter’s relationship having such a long story arc, or ending up with this big wedding drama. “I loved that it ended the way it did [last year] and then for a year later to pick back up,” Saint-Victor says. “Of course, they still love each other. It never ended. They just decided to go their separate ways but their love never, you know, ended.”

As for how Paris will react to being left at the altar, the actor mentioned that Carter’s fiancé wasn’t totally in the dark about where Carter’s heart lies, even though that does not necessarily excuse what happens. “I don’t know if there’s any softening of leaving someone at the altar,” says Saint-Victor adding, “Paris said to Carter ‘I know you’re not over Quinn, but if you want to get over her, get over her with me’…hopefully she’s understanding.”

Check out the full video interview with Saint-Victor above.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS