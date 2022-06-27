‘Riverdale’ Promo: What Brings Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina Back? (VIDEO)

Who better to turn to than a witch — especially Sabrina Spellman (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Kiernan Shipka) — after Percival (Chris O’Shea) lets loose plagues on the town? That’s what brings her back to Riverdale for the next episode, airing on July 10.

At the end of the latest episode, everyone had thought they had taken care of Percival and celebrated Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs’ (Drew Ray Tanner) wedding. However, he broke free of the stockade and let loose the final plague: death of the firstborns. In quick succession, quite a few people in attendance at the wedding died, as did, it seemed, Jughead (Cole Sprouse), who’s locked himself away in the bunker, writing and avoiding all the thoughts he can hear (and coming face-to-face with another version of himself). Heather (Caroline Day) was the one to tell the others about a certain necromancer she knows.

And the promo for “Chapter One Hundred and Fourteen: The Witches of Riverdale” is all about Sabrina’s return to The CW series. (Shipka previously appeared the fourth episode of Season 6). “Where are the bodies?” she asks immediately, and upon seeing them, she notes, “they’re both super cute.”

But in order to perform the resurrection, Sabrina’s going to need a coven. While Betty (Lili Reinhart) points out they’re not witches, Sabrina says, “not yet.” Watch the rest of the video below to see Sabrina changing that.

The logline for “Chapter One Hundred and Fourteen: The Witches of Riverdale” doesn’t reveal much else beyond that. “When several of their own fall prey to Percival’s latest plan, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) calls upon fellow witch Sabrina Spellman for help,” it reads. “Elsewhere, Percival gives Reggie (Charles Melton) an ultimatum.”

Riverdale, Sundays, 8/7c, The CW