What’s Worth Watching: ‘The Voice’, ‘NCIS, Bull’ and More for Tuesday, December 13

The Voice (9/8c, NBC): A winner will be named by the end of the night, but he or she may have trouble getting noticed amid the A-list talent who’ll perform during the live season finale. Bruno Mars, Sting, The Weeknd, Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande (the latter two performing “Faith” from the upcoming movie Sing) are set to stop the show repeatedly before the climactic coronation.

NCIS (8/7c, CBS): Fans will get another look at the backstory of one of the show’s most popular characters, Ducky (David McCallum), when a murder case leads to his deceased mother and he thinks back on life-changing decisions he made nearly 40 years ago. (Adam Campbell guest stars as Young Ducky.) And because it’s the holiday break, Gibbs’ team, presumably including the newbies, exchange gifts.

Bull (9/8c, CBS): In another scenario involving a character’s past, Bull (Michael Weatherly) returns to his childhood home to consult in an arson case whose defendant reminds the jury whisperer of his own conflicted upbringing.

Inside Tuesday TV: Christmas tidings on Fox’s sitcoms, where a search for an elusive toy on Brooklyn Nine-Nine (8/7c) sends Jake (Andy Samberg) and Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) into the sightlines of a Latvian criminal ring. On New Girl (8:30/7:30c), Jess (Zooey Deschanel) tries to keep the loft’s Secret Santa tradition alive. … In honor of the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, Dwayne Johnson hosts Spike’s Rock the Troops entertainment special (9/8c) from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. Among those joining Johnson on location: Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Nick Jonas, Flo Rida, Katharine McPhee and Lynyrd Skynyrd. … No details on the latest Billy on the Street (10:30/9:30c, truTV) escapade except for its title, “Aziz on the Street,” and if that means Parks and Recreation’s Aziz Ansari is playing along, I’m in.