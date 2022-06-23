‘Jeopardy!’ Spelling Error Gets Ridiculed by Viewers

It’s usually the Jeopardy! contestants who are the subject of mockery for their mistakes and wrong answers, but on the Wednesday, June 22 episode of the long-running game show, it was the production staff in the spotlight.

The error came during the Final Jeopardy! clue when eagle-eyed viewers spotted a spelling mistake. The category was 19th Century Literature and the clue read: “This author first thought of a parrot before choosing another bird’ equallly [sp] capable of speech.'” As you can see, the word “equally” includes an extra L.

Fans on social media were all over this gaffe, especially as it was less than a week after contestant Sadie Goldberger had her win disqualified in controversial fashion after judges deemed her answer illegible.

“Someone tell the #Jeopardy clue writers not to lean on the L button next time,” tweeted one viewer. “The extra L should have been penalized just like a less-than-perfect handwritten “Harriet Tubman,”” added another fan, referencing Goldberger’s disqualification.

One person who didn’t take an L was contestant Jeff Weinstock, who wagered $4,202 on his answer, “Who is Edgar Allan Poe?” The answer was correct, giving Weinstock a total of $11,202, meaning he won the episode and ended the six-day run of champion Megan Wachspress.

Wachspress qualified for the Tournament of Champions earlier this week after what many considered one of the luckiest winning streaks in Jeopardy! history. Wachspress’ luck finally ran out on Wednesday, though she still walked away with just under $60,000 in total earnings.

