When the coffin closed on Season 3 of the hilarious vampire mock-umentary, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) left Staten Island for an “Eat, Prey, Love” journey. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) shipped off to London to join the Worldwide Supreme Vampiric Council, with human Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) forced to join her. And Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) died, but appeared to be literally reborn.

In What We Do in the Shadows Season 4, we pick up a year later as the travelers return and discover that Nadja’s love Laszlo (Matt Berry) has let the house fall into ruin while babysitting. To fund a reno, Nadja decides they’ll convert the local Vampiric Council building into a vampire nightclub.

“We’ve always talked about how Nadja was from a small Mediterranean island and was turned when she was young and never had a chance to be in the working world or be a boss,” executive producer Paul Simms says. “So one of the most fun things about the nightclub is her finally getting the chance to be in charge of something — and see what that power does to her.”

Find out what the newly powerful Nadja gets into when it returns July 12 on FX. What We Do In the Shadows is based on the film created by and starring Taika Waititi (Our Flag Means Death) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords). Clement adapted the series for the small screen.

New episodes will air weekly and will be available for next-day streaming on Hulu, and the Emmy-nominated comedy has already been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4, Premieres Tuesday, July 12, 10/9c and 10:30/9:30c, FX