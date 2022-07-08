The vicarage has a new occupant as Season 7 of the Masterpiece Mystery! series Grantchester opens in summer 1959.

Police inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green) is cohabiting with his crime-solving best friend, Will Davenport (Tom Brittney), while trying to win back estranged wife Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth). “He thinks she’s just going to come back,” Green says, “but the more time he spends away from her, the more detached they become.”

In between cases, Reverend Will’s love life gets steamy, and complicated. He falls for Maya (Ellora Torchia), a gal he encounters at a jazz club, but there’s another contender in town: Cathy’s spirited niece Bonnie (Call the Midwife’s Charlotte Ritchie), a young widow with an adorable son (Isaac Highams). One of the ladies calls Will an “incredibly entitled ass.”

“Will is a little bit restless and is kind of a newly sexually liberated vicar,” Brittney previews, noting that his character has “to sort out who he is and what he wants in life.”

Meanwhile, former curate Leonard Finch (Al Weaver) is still on the scene. Sporting a turtleneck where his collar used to be, he opens a poets’ café! He also provides devout vicarage housekeeper Mrs. Chapman (Tessa Peake-Jones) with support when she loses her faith in God.

Prepare for a shocking finale to the six-part season, which marks a milestone for Brittney: He’s now appeared in more Grantchester episodes (26) than original lead James Norton. How blessed we are!

Grantchester, Season 7 Premiere, Sunday, July 10, 9/8c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)