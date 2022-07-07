Chances are, the person who knows Louise Jefferson’s nickname on The Jeffersons (Weezy) isn’t close to the same age as someone who knows Kanye West’s Adidas shoe line (Yeezy). The new game show Generation Gap—hosted by Kelly Ripa—has fun with family members and their different frames of reference.

Originating from a skit on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (he’s an executive producer), Generation Gap pits two families against each other in two-person teams, usually grandparents and grandchildren, for trivia and games. Warns Ripa: “It’s hard once you’re asked questions about something from the 1940s when you weren’t born until 2010!”

During its five rounds—one including a secret celebrity guest—Gap is often more comedy than competition. “When they get the answers wrong, they’re so wildly wrong,” Ripa says.

The victors win accumulated cash—and a very young family member picks their bonus. Notes Ripa: “When you offer a toddler a choice between a new car or a My Little Pony scooter, what do you think they’re going to choose? It’s adorable.”

Generation Gap is one of the several game shows ABC has premiering this July. It joins The Final Straw hosted by Abbott Elementary‘s Janelle James, as well as staple shows Celebrity Family Feud and The $100,000 Pyramid—all three of which premiere July 10. Claim to Fame, hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, debuts its series premiere July 11 right after The Bachelorette.

Generation Gap, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 7, 9/8c, ABC