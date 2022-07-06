MTV’s long-running competition — hosted by TJ Lavin — storms CBS for a special edition featuring past players from the network’s Love Island, Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race. The 28 alums are given a stash of cash and the chance to increase the pot each week by either winning physical tasks or eliminating their opponents.

We’ve got our eye on this trio on The Challenge: USA:

Tyson Apostol

Not only did this ex-pro cyclist from Utah claim victory on Survivor: Blood vs. Water, but he also amassed 27 challenge wins over four stints on the franchise. His physical prowess is matched only by his ability to get under people’s skin.

Tiffany Mitchell

During her 71 days on last summer’s Big Brother, this Detroit phlebotomist launched the winning all-Black Cookout alliance, orchestrated three evictions and still managed to win the title of “America’s Favorite Houseguest.” That combo of strategizing and charisma should carry her far.

Leo Temory

Nicknamed “The Afghanimals,” this Pasadena entrepreneur and his cousin Jamal were a rowdy, duplicitous pairing on three runs of The Amazing Race, but they never made it past the final three. Going it alone may be Leo’s best chance to prove he can go the distance.

The Challenge: USA, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 6, 9:30/8:30c, CBS