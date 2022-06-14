‘The Challenge: USA’ Trailer Teases Eliminations, Competition & Drama (VIDEO)

“Extraordinary athleticism, high-octane drama, The Challenge is more than a game. It’s a chance to go down in reality competition history,” host T.J. Lavin says in the trailer for the new edition of the reality competition series coming to CBS in July.

The video preview for The Challenge: USA boasts that it’s “the biggest Challenge ever” and offers a peek at daily challenges and eliminations that will be familiar to franchise fans. Every week, there’s a new twist and a new betrayal, the trailer promises, and as is true for every version of The Challenge, the competitors can’t trust anyone. Watch below for a look at 28 fan favorites from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island competing.

The Challenge: USA premieres Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30/8:30c before moving to its regular time slot the next week of 9/8c. Upon arrival, the CBS reality titans competing are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts and then must battle to keep and increase their reward. Each week, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents. Those random pairs will make alliances and strategies more difficult than ever.

Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts with the $500,000 grand prize and title of Challenge Champion on the line. They are also competing for a spot on The Challenge: Global Championship (working title), which will stream on Paramount+.

The Challenge was the very first reality competition series when it premiered on June 1, 1998 on MTV and is currently the longest-running reality series in the history of television. The Challenge: USA is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth serving as executive producers.

The Challenge: USA, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 6, 9:30/8:30, CBS