The White Lotus Season 2 may feature a new cast and new resort, but there’s one thing that’s staying the same: Jennifer Coolidge‘s Tanya MacQuoid

The actress who made a splash with her turn as the eccentric socialite in Season 1 will officially reprise the character in the second season. Although Coolidge’s involvement in the season was previously teased, TV Line confirmed that Tanya will factor into this new story unfolding on HBO.

In the first season, Tanya arrived at the titular resort chain’s Hawaiian location with the intent to spread her mother’s ashes and get some rest and relaxation. Her neediness at the spa turned her into an unwitting antagonist for staff member Belinda (Natasha Rothwell).

It’s unclear where we’ll find Tanya this time around, but we do know Season 2 takes place in Sicily, with the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace serving as the resort’s Italian location.

Joining Coolidge in the new season are Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam DiMarco, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall.

Stay tuned for more news on the show’s upcoming season and catch up on Season 1 anytime by streaming The White Lotus on HBO Max.

The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, HBO