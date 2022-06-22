‘The Day the Music Died’: Don McLean Doc Sets Paramount+ Premiere (VIDEO)

Paramount+ has announced that it will exclusively stream The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s “American Pie” beginning Tuesday, July 19.

The documentary explores the narrative that runs deeper than the catchy tune behind McLean’s famous song which has become a musical phenomenon woven into the history of American culture for the past 50 years. For the first time ever, McLean is revealing the secrets behind the iconic song as the documentary highlights cultural moments in the country’s history.

The film tells the stories of people who are part of this moment from the beginning and shows the point of view of a new generation of artists who are motivated by the same values and ideas that inspired “American Pie.”

“This documentary is something that will make people think, especially since so many throughout the years have asked me what certain lyrics meant or whom I was referring to, but now I finally can solve many of those mysteries,” says McLean. “Everyone from Madonna to Garth Brooks to Weird Al Yankovic has recorded ‘American Pie’ and made it their own. So many people have their own interpretation of the song, and I love it.”

In order to bring the documentary to life, McLean looked to music producer and songwriter Spencer Proffer, CEO of media production company Meteor 17. Collaborating together, Proffer and McLean work to tell the story of this song by using contemporary techniques, and reimagining the music for a modern audience.

“There are interchanges with all stripes of people from many walks of life, including major celebrities, music icons, current breaking artists and industry leaders,” said Proffer. “The film explores what ‘American Pie’ meant to people then, what it means to them now and what it will mean to generations in the future.”

Catch the trailer, below, and don’t miss The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s “American Pie” when it premieres on Paramount+.

