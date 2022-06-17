‘Bodkin’: Will Forte to Star in the Obamas’ Netflix Drama

The cast of Barack and Michelle Obama’s first drama series at Netflix has been set.

Will Forte will star in Bodkin (working title), alongside Siobhan Cullen, Robyn Cara, David Wilmot, and Chris Walley. The seven-episode, darkly comedic thriller comes from Netflix, Higher Ground, and independent studio wiip.

The series follows “a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined,” Netflix teases. “As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction — about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves — the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.”

Forte’s Gilbert is looking for his next big story — and hoping to discover his Irish roots — with his new podcast. He loves his work and uses his charm and natural warmth to gain people’s trust to get to the truth and then weave what he’s learned into an engaging narrative. His affect may be innocent and charming, but there’s more going on than meets the eye and he’s trying to avoid that with his trip.

Cullen’s Dove is a hard-nosed investigative journalist from Dublin who is “a truth-seeking missile,” as well as “difficult.” She’s someone who hates authority and hypocrisy, funny, brave, brilliant, charming, and persuasive, but also a lone wolf. She’s in the middle of the biggest professional crisis of her career, which is all she has.

Cara’s Emmy is a researcher helping Gilbert with his podcast. She’s bright, funny, and eager to please, but while she seems competent on the outside, she’s insecure and finds herself pulled between Gilbert and Dove as she tries to find her own voice.

Wilmot plays Seamus Gallagher, who “carries the weight and presence of a man who was physically powerful in his younger years.” The mercurial and mysterious man can be both charming and violent if he feels threatened.

And Walley plays Sean O’Shea, a Bodkin local who’s the typical Irish country lad: feckless, up for a laugh, and not preoccupied with the obligations or responsibilities of adulthood. He’s entangled in some shady business and in the middle of something in which he’s completely out of his depth.

“We are ecstatic to partner with wiip for this wickedly wry thriller which questions truth, narrative, and the very purpose of each,” Higher Ground Head of Film and Television Tonia Davis said in a statement. “This entire creative team — Jez, Alex, Nash, and the phenomenal cast led by Will Forte and Siobhan Cullen — will bring to life something very special and we can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world.”

Jez Scharf is creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer. Alex Metcalf is co-showrunner and executive producer. David Flynn (wiip), Paul Lee (wiip), Tonia Davis, Barack and Michelle Obama (Higher Ground), and Nne Ebong also executive produce. Nash Edgerton is lead director.