‘Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical’ Coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network

HBO Max and Cartoon Network are developing the first-ever Looney Tunes original animated movie musical, produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

Bugs, Daffy, and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang are set to become Broadway stars in Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, which will feature original dynamic song and dance numbers and new orchestrations from the Warner Bros. library of legendary movie musicals.

The story follows an exhausted Bugs Bunny, who, after a long-running Looney Tunes Broadway production, decides it’s time to settle down and enjoy life as a regular rabbit. Sensing an opportunity, Daffy Duck attempts to step into the lead role, but his star ambitions are put on hold when he’s kidnapped by an obsessive fan with sinister plans. This sees Bugs and his Looney Tunes co-stars embarking on a rescue mission to find Daffy and, hopefully, to rediscover Bugs’ joy of performing.

“Bugs Bunny on Broadway? Yes, please! This musical gives off old Hollywood and Broadway vibes while offering a new, modern way to sing along to this one-of-a-kind Looney Tunes movie with the whole family,” said Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming, Warner Bros.

Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, added, “Mayhem and music have helped define the comedic genius of the Looney Tunes for decades. It is a pairing that has created some of the greatest cartoons of our time, and it’s going to be a thrill to add our own musical stamp to these characters.”

Emmy-award winner Ariel Dumas (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) penned the screenplay and lyrics, with music and orchestration by Pulitzer Prize, Tony, and Grammy award-winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal). Veteran animator Brandon Jeffords (Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs) serves as director and supervising producer, while Register is on board as executive producer.

