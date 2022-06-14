NHL Stanley Cup Final 2022 TV Schedule: Lightning vs. Avalanche

The quest for a Stanley Cup three-peat continues for Tampa Bay Lightning, but they’ve got a mountain to climb in the Colorado Avalanche.

The Eastern Conference champion Lightning face the Western Conference champion Avalanche in the best-of-seven-game Stanley Cup Final series beginning Wednesday, June 15.

Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and the Lightning have the chance to be the first team to win three straight Cups since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980-83. The Lightning reached the final with a six-game series win over the New York Rangers.

Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche swept the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference final and should be well-rested heading into the championship series. The Avalanche last won the Cup in 2001.

All games air on ABC and stream on ESPN+.

2022 Stanley Cup Final TV Schedule

Wednesday, June 15

Game 1: Lightning at Avalanche, 8/7c, ABC/ESPN+

Saturday, June 18

Game 2: Lightning at Avalanche, 8/7c, ABC/ESPN+

Monday, June 20

Game 3: Avalanche at Lightning, 8/7c, ABC/ESPN+

Wednesday, June 22

Game 4: Avalanche at Lightning, 8/7c, ABC/ESPN+

Friday, June 24

Game 5*: Lightning at Avalanche, 8/7c, ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, June 26

Game 6*: Avalanche at Lightning, 8/7c, ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, June 28

Game 7*: Lightning at Avalanche, 8/7c, ABC/ESPN+

*If necessary