NBA Finals 2022 TV Schedule & Preview: Celtics vs. Warriors

Two storied NBA franchises look to add to their legacies in the 2022 NBA Finals, but only one will lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors face the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven-game series tipping off with Game 1 Thursday, June 2, at 9/8c on ABC.

The Warriors, led by superstar Steph Curry, are making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years, having won it all in 2015, 2017, and 2018. Curry can join an elite group of players to have won at least two NBA MVP titles and at least four NBA championships in his career.

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics, who last won the NBA championship in 2008 and are in the finals for the first time since 2010. After 13 playoff trips in 15 NBA seasons, forward-center Al Horford is playing in his first NBA Finals. Horford has played in 141 postseason games without reaching the finals, the most of any player in NBA history.

NBA Finals 2022 TV Schedule

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: Boston at Golden State, 9/8c, ABC

Sunday, June 5

Game 2: Boston at Golden State, 8/7c, ABC

Wednesday, June 8

Game 3: Golden State at Boston, 9/8c, ABC

Friday, June 10

Game 4: Golden State at Boston, 9/8c, ABC

Monday, June 13

Game 5*: Boston at Golden State, 9/8c, ABC

Thursday, June 16

Game 6*: Golden State at Boston, 9/8c, ABC

Sunday, June 19

Game 7*: Boston at Golden State, 8/7c, ABC

*If necessary