‘America the Beautiful’: Michael B. Jordan Narrates Disney+ Nat Geo Docuseries (VIDEO)

Disney+‘s latest National Geographic series is taking viewers across the country in America the Beautiful, which is set to debut exclusively on the streaming platform Monday, July 4.

In an exclusive first look at the stunning docuseries narrated by actor and producer Michael B. Jordan, the trailer, above offers a peek into the natural beauty that will be on display. America the Beautiful is part of Disney+’s Independence Day celebration with all six episodes arriving on the premiere day.

Follow along as the show takes viewers on an epic journey across North America’s most spectacular regions showcasing the landscapes and unique creatures inhabiting them. America the Beautiful‘s ultimate goal is to inspire viewers to conserve the precious habitats found in their own backyards.

In a first, this series from Vanessa Berlowitz and Mark Linfield puts cinema-grade cameras on fighter jets to take in the jaw-dropping views of some of the planet’s most beautiful scenery. The aerial system proved revelatory for filming wild weather as well, capturing supercells and tornados on camera from a close range.

For the series, National Geographic purchased carbon credits from projects that reduce emissions, benefit communities, and support biodiversity to compensate for the production’s emissions. Each episode showcases animal heroes of all shapes and sizes ranging from grizzlies and bald eagles to mountain lions and honeypot ants.

A new generation of remote cameras and gyro-stabilized cameras were used to capture some of the most elusive creatures. In the show’s finale, in order to celebrate human conservation heroes, producers worked directly with Indigenous tribes such as the Chippewa Cree of Rocky Boy Reservation in Montana to film bison reintroduction and the Gwich’in people of Alaska to document the battle to protect the arctic refuge from oil exploration.

The episodes that viewers can look forward to are “Land of Heroes,” “Waterland,” “Northland,” “Wild West,” “Heartland,” and “Brave New World.” Get a peek at what those episodes will entail in the trailer, above, before America the Beautiful arrives on Disney+ this July.

America the Beautiful, Series Premiere, Monday, July 4, Disney+