John Stamos Calls Out Tony Awards For Snubbing Bob Saget

Full House star John Stamos is not happy about his friend and former co-star Bob Saget being excluded from the Tony Awards 2022 in memoriam tribute.

The 75th annual Tony Awards took place on Sunday, June 12, at New York City’s Radio City Musical Hall, but Stamos tweeted his disappointment about Saget’s exclusion ahead of the ceremony. The Big Shot actor had presumably heard ahead of time that the late comedian was not to be included in the memoriam segment.

“Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards,” Stamos tweeted. “Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him.”

He continued, “Let’s make some noise about this everyone – and send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees.”

Saget, who died on January 9 at 65-years-old, made his Broadway debut in 2007 as Man in Chair in The Drowsy Chaperone. He also played Pastor Greg in Hand to God back in 2015.

The in memoriam segment, which featured a live performance by Billy Porter, included late stars such as William Hurt, Peter Scolari, Sidney Poitier, Stephen Sondheim, Robert Morse, Joan Didion, and more.

“Since the theatrical community last gathered as one to celebrate our art, we have lost a great number of cherished friends and colleagues,” said Laurence Fishburne as he introduced the segment. “Many were familiar to generations of theatergoers, theater lovers who were transported by their performances onstage or moved by their voices on cast albums.”

Stamos, meanwhile, paid tribute to Saget at the Critics Choice Awards, presenting Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo with the Impact Award, which recognizes the comedian’s decades-long career in the entertainment industry.

