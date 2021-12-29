‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk in Talks With Netflix For Third Season

Netflix is already developing the second season of the popular Korean drama series Squid Game, but the show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, hints that Season 3 may also be on the horizon.

Speaking to the Korea Times, Dong-hyuk revealed that he is negotiating with the streamer over future seasons of the dystopian survival drama. “I’m in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three,” he said. “We will come to a conclusion any time soon.”

Squid Game revolves around a contest where 456 players, most of whom are in serious financial debt, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children’s games for a chance to win a ₩45.6 billion prize. The show became a global hit upon its September release, becoming the top-viewed program in 94 countries and attracting more than 142 million member households within its first four weeks.

A sequel series was hinted at in the cliffhanger ending of the first season, and Dong-hyuk previously told Deadline that he had started thinking about ideas for the follow-up season. “[It would] almost not make sense to not have a sophomore season for something that was loved this much,” he said.

“I think that there will be a season two, but as for when that’s gonna be, I think I can’t give you an answer now,” he continued. “I will say though that we are definitely talking about it, so maybe someday, but I don’t know when.”

In the meantime, Dong-hyuk said he has been enjoying the surprise success of the show. “I was having a meal down in Melrose and one of the waitresses knew who I was so she brought me free dessert and I was just amazed,” he told Deadline. “I’m not even an actor, I’m a director, and the fact that they recognize the director, I feel like, yeah, we did make it.”

Squid Game, Season 1, Streaming, Netflix