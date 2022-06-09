‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Unveils 5 More Character Names (PHOTOS)

Prime Video is slowly rolling out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power character names in its “hands” posters, and fans were treated to five more on June 9. Premiering September 2 on the streaming service, the highly-anticipated series will document the Second Age of Middle-earth leading up to the creation of the rings of power. The series was created by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

One of the new names should pique the interest of avid J.R.R. Tolkien readers. Charles Edwards will play the elf Celebrimbor in The Rings of Power — a key character in the series. Prime Video’s Celebrimbor was unveiled on June 7 by Empire. The character first appeared in Tolkien’s The Silmarillion and was a key role in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor video game released in 2014.

“We’re dealing with one of the greatest villains that’s ever been created in Sauron,” Payne told Empire. “And one of the central figures in the story is the character of Celebrimbor. He’s an Elven smith who was manipulated into helping create the Rings Of Power. We’re excited to be bringing him to Middle-earth. He’s very mysterious.”

The other new character names include Sir Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows, Dylan Smith as Largo Brandyfoot, Sara Zwangobani as Marigold Brandyfoot, and Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow — all Harfoots, the predecessors of Hobbits.

“We’re a nomadic tribe, moving with the weather and the fertility of the crops. We have big caravans on wooden wheels and we’re very good at hiding things, because humans are much bigger than us and bring trouble,” Henry told Empire in another interview.

Fans previously learned of Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV, Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, Daniel Weyman as The Stranger.

Now, there are only seven “hand” photos left to be named. One of them appears to be Sauron’s, but we still have yet to learn who will play The Lord of the Rings‘ ultimate villain.

Check out the photos of Celebrimbor, Sadoc, Largo, Marigold, and Poppy, below.

Celebrimbor

Sadoc Burrows

Largo Brandyfoot

Marigold Brandyfoot

Poppy Proudfellow

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Series Premiere, September 2, Prime Video