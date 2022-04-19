‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Unveils New Character Theo

Prime Video has unveiled the latest star who will serve as a series regular in their upcoming epic fantasy adventure series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Inspired by the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, The Rings Power is set years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, taking viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged. Tyroe Muhafidin, who will star in the role of Theo, is the latest actor to join the show’s large ensemble of series regulars.

This marks Muhafidin’s — one of the series’ youngest cast members — first major television role. Slowly but surely, Prime Video has been unveiling more characters for the long-awaited project as the streamer approaches its September premiere.

Muhafidin joins a number of already-announced cast members, including Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV, Nazini Boniadi as Bronwyn, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot, Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad, and Daniel Weyman as The Stranger.

Together, they’ll tell a story set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, a time when kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain from Tolkien’s world threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

We’ll have to wait and see what’s in store for Muhafidin’s Theo, but it’s certain to be one thrilling journey to watch. Stay tuned for more character reveals and other first looks as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power nears its premiere on Prime Video.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Series Premiere, Friday, September 2, Prime Video