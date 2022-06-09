‘Color My World With Love’: Lily D. Moore & David DeSanctis on Groundbreaking Hallmark Movie (VIDEO)

Lily D. Moore and David DeSanctis are bringing a groundbreaking love story to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The actors star in Color My World With Love, premiering Sunday, June 12 — a story that centers the experiences of people with Down Syndrome.

In the movie, single mother Emma (Erica Durance) is fiercely protective of her daughter, 22-year-old Kendall, who Moore says is “independent and wants her mom to let her grow up.” Kendall is a talented artist who paints in the impressionist style. Her life changes forever when she meets Brad in a cooking class and they fall in love.

Brad, as described by DeSanctis, is independent and responsible with a “good sense of humor and fun-loving.” Unlike Lily, he lives on his own and works in a T-shirt shop. Brad lost his parents in an accident years prior, which prompted longtime family friend Nic (Benjamin Ayres) to step in and help Brad when he needs it. As Kendall and Brad pursue their romance, Emma — previously burned by past relationships — is inspired to let more love into her life.

Viewers know Moore from her memorable performance in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, and now, she has a lifelong goal fulfilled in by starring in a film.

“It’s a dream come true! I always wanted to be the lead in a movie, and I finally got my chance,” she tells TV Insider.

Color My World With Love is DeSanctis’ breakout role. He says he sees a lot of himself in Brad and says starring in this movie was an “honor.”

People with Down Syndrome don’t often get to see themselves reflected on screen. Color My World With Love changes that by centering this endearing love story. Moore and DeSanctis hope the movie will change peoples’ perception of people with Down Syndrome.

“I think everyone paints their own story with your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities,” Moore says.

“We want to be accepted as who we are and to be given the chance and the opportunity to show the world what we can do and what we will do,” DeSanctis adds. “We have the same wants and needs that everyone has. We are more alike than different.”

Check out our full interview with Moore and DeSanctis in the video, above.

Color My World With Love, Premieres, Sunday, June 12, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries