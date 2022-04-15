Hallmark to Debut Romance Centered on Lead Characters With Down Syndrome

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is diversifying its output with an upcoming romance movie set to feature two actors with Down syndrome making their leading debuts.

As first reported by ET Online, Color My World With Love stars Never Have I Ever actress Lily D. Moore as Kendall, a talented artist with Down syndrome who creates beautiful paintings in the impressionist style that reflect the reality of her subjects as she sees them. Kendall’s life takes a turn after meeting Brad (David DeSanctis) in a cooking class, and romance begins to blossom.

Kendall’s mother Emma (Erica Durance) is super protective of her daughter and has reservations about the new relationship. She doesn’t want Kendall to experience heartbreak, so she tries to slow things down. But with the help of Nic (Benjamin Ayres), a longtime family friend of Brad’s, Emma starts to accept that Kendall can make her own choices and live her own life. And, in the process, Emma might just be ready to find love again herself.

“Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities,” said Moore in a statement. “I hope viewers take away that Color My World With Love is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities.”

Color My World With Love is executive produced by Orly Adelson, Jonathan Eskenas, and Kimberley Bradley. Charles Cooper is on board as producer, while Peter Benson will direct. It is set to air later this year.

Moore is perhaps best known for playing Rebecca in Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy-drama Never Have I Ever. She’s also appeared in the Fox superhero series The Gifted, the TV Land sitcom Teachers, and the Freeform comedy series Single Drunk Female. In addition, Moore recently wrapped up filming on the upcoming NBC drama pilot Dangerous Moms.

Color My World With Love, 2022, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries