‘Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute’ Trailer: See Chris Rock, Jim Carrey & More (VIDEO)

Bob Saget‘s closest friends gather to celebrate the late star’s life in Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute. Premiering June 10 on Netflix, the special features Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, John Stamos, John Mayer, and more of Saget’s famous pals.

Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget “is a celebration of Bob’s life in comedy with his friends and family,” Netflix teases. Additional appearances in the special are Jeff Ross, Darren Criss, Kelly Rizzo-Saget, Mike Binder, Jackson Browne, Seth Green, Mike Young, Michael Keaton, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Dave Chappelle, Tim Allen, Paul Rodriguez, Jon Lovitz, and Saget’s daughters, Lara and Aubrey Saget.

In the trailer, Saget gets lovingly trolled by his loved ones. They share stories about their friendships, as well as his acting and comedy careers, and his wife, Rizzo, makes a special tribute. Check out the Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute trailer below.

Some trailer highlights include Stamos and Criss playing the drums and guitar in the band, Stamos reading his last text from his former co-star, and of course, a litany of jokes made at Saget’s expense.

“I hope everybody here either had Bob as a friend like that, or someday has a friend like Bob,” Ross says, opening the trailer, later adding, “Welcome to the Bob super spreader, everyone.”

“The most important thing to him was belonging to this club, to this group, to being a comedian,” Rizzo shares.

“You made people laugh, you made people feel loved, you made people money,” Carrey jokes.

“I think it’s sad that little f**ker had to die to get Jim Carrey back on stage,” Rock quips.

The Full House alum died unexpectedly on January 9 at the age of 65. His death was caused by a blunt head trauma he incurred while on tour in Florida. Saget’s official autopsy, released February 11, classified his death as an accident.

Binder first announced the tribute special during a March interview on the Dystopia Tonight with John Poveromo podcast, saying the event took place at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood shortly after Saget’s death. “It was a magical night,” Binder said. “And we filmed it. And I showed it to Netflix. I said ‘Look at this! Just look at 16 minutes of this.’ And Robbie Craw, the head of comedy at Netflix, he just said ‘This is remarkable.’ And they bought it as a special.”

“It’s just an amazing special,” he continued. “Music — Jackson Brown and John Mayer play this song, a version of ‘These Days’ together that’s just beautiful. And then everybody gets up and sings ‘A Dog Licked My Balls’ which was Bob’s closing song.”

Now, fans will get to see what this night of remembrance was really like.

Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget, Comedy Special, Premieres, Friday, June 10, Netflix