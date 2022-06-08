Ms. Marvel, Adam Sandler in ‘Hustle,’ ‘The Janes’ on HBO, President Biden on Kimmel

A new meta Marvel series introduces a teenage superfan who inadvertently gains super powers. Adam Sandler stars in the uplifting basketball film Hustle. HBO’s timely documentary The Janes looks back at a time before Roe vs. Wade. President Biden makes his first late-night TV appearance in person since taking office, visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A.

Ms. Marvel

Series Premiere

Superfan becomes superhero, sounds about right for a Marvel series marveling at all things Marvel. But the six-part Ms. Marvel benefits from the charming lead performance of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager from Jersey City who rebels against her overprotective parents when it comes to things like cosplay and sneaking out to attend an AvengersCon fan event in the big city. Though her school counselor advises her to “pull yourself together and join reality,” when Kamala puts on a mysterious bangle tied to her family’s past, she inadvertently gains super powers that she struggles (sometimes comically) to master. “Let’s be honest, it’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world,” she muses. But maybe this is another rule Ms. Marvel is destined to break.

Netflix

Hustle

Movie Premiere

Adam Sandler is earning positive reviews for his latest movie role as Stanley Sugerman, a jaded scout for the Philadelphia 76ers in this uplifting sports drama. Stanley’s prospects and enthusiasm rise when he travels to Spain, where he’s exposed to the raw gifts of streetball player Bo Cruz (played by Juancho Hernangómez of the Utah Jazz) and has a star-is-born epiphany. Queen Latifah plays Stanley’s supportive spouse.

The Janes

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

This documentary could hardly be timelier, as filmmakers Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes profile a group of seven women who, in the days before Roe vs. Wade legalized abortion nationally, created an underground network designed to provide safe and affordable illegal abortions for women with unwanted pregnancies. The film features first-hand interviews with the women, who called themselves “Jane” as a code name and were arrested in Chicago in the spring of 1972. Also participating: Some of the women who received abortions from The Janes, plus reflections from lawyers and doctors, including a man who helped teach The Janes how to perform the procedures safely.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11:35/10:35c

Billed as his first in-person appearance on a late-night show since taking office, President Biden sits with Jimmy Kimmel during his Los Angeles visit. (Biden previously appeared virtually on The Tonight Show back in December.) “No malarkey,” Kimmel teased in a jokey tweet. That remains to be seen.

Inside Wednesday TV: