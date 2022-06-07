‘All Rise’ Rises Again, Letterman Introduces New Comics, Stephen Merchant in ‘Barking Murders,’ TMZ on That Celebrity Trial
In a rare second act after cancellation, the legal drama All Rise moves from CBS to OWN. David Letterman brings rising stand-up comics into the spotlight in a new comedy/interview series. Comedic actor/writer Stephen Merchant takes a dramatic turn as a serial killer of gay men in London in The Barking Murders. TMZ weighs in on the Johnny Depp–Amber Heard trial in a prime-time special on Fox.
All Rise
A little more than a year has passed since CBS prematurely canceled this legal drama about L.A. Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), but with the show’s resurrection on a new network, only six months has elapsed between the second and third seasons. The action picks up on election night, as Judge Lola awaits the returns of what looks like a close race. In other courthouse news, legal eagle public defender Emily (Jessica Camacho) returns reinvigorated from Puerto Rico, while former bailiff Luke (J. Alex Brinson) struggles to adjust to his new job in the public defender’s office.
That’s My Time with David Letterman
They may not be household names yet, but David Letterman is betting on a new crop of rising stand-up stars, the way he did years ago with Ray Romano and others on his legendary late-night show. In a six-episode series, Letterman introduces a comedian for a five-minute set, then sits for a chat (the equivalent of calling them over to sit beside his desk back in the day). The featured comics are Rosebud Baker, Phil Wang, Sam Morril, Brian Simpson, Robin Tran and Naomi Ekperigin.
That's My Time with David Letterman where to stream
The Barking Murders
On comedies like Extras and Hello Ladies, Stephen Merchant can make you laugh while you cringe. In a three-part docudrama, he’ll have you cringing in horror—as “Grindr killer” Stephen Port, who murdered four gay men in London in the summer of 2014. The series goes beyond the procedural to focus on the crime spree’s impact on the victims’ loved ones and London’s gay community at large, while revealing how the police missed several opportunities to stop Port earlier.
TMZ Presents Johnny vs. Amber: From Love to Hate
As inevitable as stink rising from flatulence comes a prime-time special from the gossip vultures of TMZ, rehashing highlights of the Johnny Depp–Amber Heard defamation trial that gripped the media for weeks. Maybe now we can all move on?
Inside Tuesday TV:
- Superman & Lois (8/7c, The CW): The usually compatible title couple (Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch) clash as they try to figure out if Ally (Rya Kihlstedt) went to the Inverse World.
- Manhattan (8/7c, Turner Classic Movies): A salute to famed cinematographer Gordon Willis, recipient of a 2010 honorary Oscar, includes Woody Allen’s troublesome-in-retrospect black-and-white masterpiece from 1979, the surreal 1981 musical Pennies from Heaven (10/9c) and, overnight, the gritty crime drama Klute (2 am/1c), featuring Jane Fonda’s Oscar-winning performance.
- Mayans M.C. (10/9c, FX): The club considers an alliance that could return them to their former glory.
- Origins of Hip Hop (10/9c, A&E): The musical biography series moves to its regular time period with a look at the influences that helped Busta Rhymes launch his career.