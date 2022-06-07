‘All Rise’ Rises Again, Letterman Introduces New Comics, Stephen Merchant in ‘Barking Murders,’ TMZ on That Celebrity Trial

In a rare second act after cancellation, the legal drama All Rise moves from CBS to OWN. David Letterman brings rising stand-up comics into the spotlight in a new comedy/interview series. Comedic actor/writer Stephen Merchant takes a dramatic turn as a serial killer of gay men in London in The Barking Murders. TMZ weighs in on the Johnny Depp–Amber Heard trial in a prime-time special on Fox.

2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

All Rise

Season Premiere 8/7c

A little more than a year has passed since CBS prematurely canceled this legal drama about L.A. Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), but with the show’s resurrection on a new network, only six months has elapsed between the second and third seasons. The action picks up on election night, as Judge Lola awaits the returns of what looks like a close race. In other courthouse news, legal eagle public defender Emily (Jessica Camacho) returns reinvigorated from Puerto Rico, while former bailiff Luke (J. Alex Brinson) struggles to adjust to his new job in the public defender’s office.

That’s My Time with David Letterman

Series Premiere

They may not be household names yet, but David Letterman is betting on a new crop of rising stand-up stars, the way he did years ago with Ray Romano and others on his legendary late-night show. In a six-episode series, Letterman introduces a comedian for a five-minute set, then sits for a chat (the equivalent of calling them over to sit beside his desk back in the day). The featured comics are Rosebud Baker, Phil Wang, Sam Morril, Brian Simpson, Robin Tran and Naomi Ekperigin.

The Barking Murders

Series Premiere

On comedies like Extras and Hello Ladies, Stephen Merchant can make you laugh while you cringe. In a three-part docudrama, he’ll have you cringing in horror—as “Grindr killer” Stephen Port, who murdered four gay men in London in the summer of 2014. The series goes beyond the procedural to focus on the crime spree’s impact on the victims’ loved ones and London’s gay community at large, while revealing how the police missed several opportunities to stop Port earlier.

STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

TMZ Presents Johnny vs. Amber: From Love to Hate

Special 9/8c

As inevitable as stink rising from flatulence comes a prime-time special from the gossip vultures of TMZ, rehashing highlights of the Johnny Depp–Amber Heard defamation trial that gripped the media for weeks. Maybe now we can all move on?

Inside Tuesday TV: