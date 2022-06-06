Daytime Emmys 2022: Kevin Frazier & Nischelle Turner to Host

The emcees for the 2022 Daytime Emmys know a little something about hosting.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced that Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the 49th Annual Daytime Awards. (Frazier and Turner, who made television history in 2021 as the first Black woman to host Entertainment Tonight, are the first Black duo to host an entertainment news show.) The ceremony will air live at 9/8c on Friday, June 24, on CBS and be streaming on Paramount+.

This year, the Daytime Emmy nominations are led by The Young and the Restless (with 18), General Hospital(with 17), Days of Our Lives (with 11), The Kelly Clarkson Show and The View (each with nine), and The Bold and the Beautiful (with eight). After syndicated programming, ABC and CBS (with 31) and Netflix (with 27) lead networks and streaming services in nominations.

The upcoming June 24 telecast is the 16th time that CBS has aired the Daytime Emmys, more than any other network. The Daytime Emmys, since 1974, have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts and honor work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs.

In 2021, NATAS and the Television Academy announced they’d be realigning the Daytime and Primetime Emmys to be organized by content genre, instead of airtime. Plus, 2022 marks the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards; categories have been separated out from the Daytime Emmys.

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, and 2021. Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.

49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Friday, June 24, 9/8c, CBS & Paramount+