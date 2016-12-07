‘The Goldbergs’: Is Barry Too Sick To See The Harlem Globetrotters? (VIDEO)
We all had our idols when we were kids, right? Baseball players, movie stars or space-walking astronauts come to mind, but if you’re Barry Goldberg (Troy Gentile) of ABC’s hit sitcom The Goldbergs, idols don’t get much better than The Harlem Globetrotters.
So what happens when Barry’s father (Jeff Garlin) has tickets to see the basketball pranksters just as Barry ends up getting sick? Denial, of course!
In a clip from this week’s episode, check out some of Barry’s Globetrotter-inspired moves before he takes ill and, of course, his loving mother Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey, pictured above with Globetrotters Alex “Moose” Meekes and Scotter Christensen) comes to his aid.
