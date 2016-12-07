‘The Goldbergs’: Is Barry Too Sick To See The Harlem Globetrotters? (VIDEO)

THE GOLDBERGS - "Globetrotters" - When Adam attends a Globetrotters game, he falls in love with the "theatrics" of the team and tries doing his own tricks on the court. But when he cuts together a video that makes Barry look like he lost a game to Adam and his friends, Barry demands a rematch, culminating in an epic battle at the school gym. Meanwhile, it's Murray's 50th birthday, and, despite his protests, Beverly throws yet another surprise party for him but gets more than she bargained for, on "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Evans Ward) ALEX 'MOOSE' WEEKES, WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY, SCOOTER CHRISTENSEN

We all had our idols when we were kids, right? Baseball players, movie stars or space-walking astronauts come to mind, but if you’re Barry Goldberg (Troy Gentile) of ABC’s hit sitcom The Goldbergs, idols don’t get much better than The Harlem Globetrotters.

So what happens when Barry’s father (Jeff Garlin) has tickets to see the basketball pranksters just as Barry ends up getting sick? Denial, of course!

In a clip from this week’s episode, check out some of Barry’s Globetrotter-inspired moves before he takes ill and, of course, his loving mother Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey, pictured above with Globetrotters Alex “Moose” Meekes and Scotter Christensen) comes to his aid.

