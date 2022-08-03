Where to Watch All Episodes of ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’

Summer storms left some fans of Lifetime’s immensely popular Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (a four-part movie series) missing the movie’s final ending on Saturday, July 30. Desperate to know where to watch Flowers in the Attic: The Origin final episode fans took to the internet begging for answers.

In 1979 bestselling author V.C. Andrews introduced the world to the Foxworth family with Flowers in the Attic. This tragic story of lavish wealth, greed and the horrifying actions a grandmother, Olivia Foxworth, made to hide her daughter’s children would play out in seven additional novels that became a pop culture phenomenon, later spawning numerous film adaptations.

See Also Watch a Life-Changing Moment in 'Flowers in the Attic: The Origin' The backstory of the V.C. Andrews iconic book begins with the scene where innocent Olivia Winfield meets the too-good-to-be-true Malcolm Foxworth.

Lifetime’s four-part limited movie series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin shared the heart-wrenching, twisted story of Olivia Winfield Foxworth. The saga is led by Jemima Rooper along with a star-studded cast that includes Max Irons (Condor), Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), Harry Hamlin (Mad Men), Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries), Kate Mulgrew (Orange Is the New Black) and Hannah Dodd (Harlots).

The four-part movie series started with “Part 1: The Marriage,” introducing us to Olivia Winfield (Rooper) as she gives up her career, her home and her name to become Mrs. Malcolm Foxworth (Irons), the wife of the nation’s richest man. When she arrives at her new home, Olivia soon realizes that life at Foxworth Hall is far from the fairy tale she imagined it would be and begins to question the choices that led her down this path of eventual destruction.

Where to Watch Flowers in the Attic: The Origin

If you have cable or satellite TV service:

While Lifetime has no immediate plans for repeats, the network said the best way for linear TV viewers to watch (people with cable or satellite) is through their cable and/or satellite TV service’s video on-demand service.

You can also watch online now at https://www.mylifetime.com/

You will need to sign in with your TV provider to watch.

The below prompt will appear, where you simple select your service and then follow the onscreen directions. If you don’t see your TV provider in the primary list, select “More TV Providers” for additional options. Please note, this option is not available for internet-only or phone plans.

You can pay for the episodes on streaming

The show is also available for purchase on other streaming platforms, like Prime Video and Apple TV+. To see them all, click through to the collection of streaming sources our show page