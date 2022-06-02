‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Sets Disney+ Release Date

Prepare to enter the Multiverse. Following its theatrical release on May 6, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has set its Disney+ streaming debut.

The Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen-led flick will hit the streaming service on Wednesday, June 22, the same day the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale comes out. Also starring Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and Xochitl Gómez, the Doctor Strange sequel unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Doctor Strange journeys into the unknown with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traversing the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Ahead of its streaming debut, the cast came together to send a thank you to fans. Check out the clip, below.

“We’re all really proud of this film and so appreciative of your support,” Olsen says in the video.

“It’s a story that will connect the MCU in new dimensions you never thought possible,” Wong says, with Gómez adding, “with maddening twists that will have you racking your brain for answers.”

“Get ready to experience the Multiverse of Madness,” Cumberbatch says, closing out the video.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Spider-Man director Sam Raimi, with Marvel president Kevin Feige serving as producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. And the screenplay was written by Loki creator and writer Michael Waldron.

With the addition of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU’s Multiverse collection is nearly complete. WandaVision, Loki, What If…?, and Spider-Man: No Way Home all deal with the Multiverse, but the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies are not on Disney+ due to Marvel’s agreement with Sony.

Before Doctor Strange, Moon Knight was the MCU’s most recent summer release. Up next is Ms. Marvel on June 8 on Disney+, Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8 in theaters, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on August 17 on Disney+.

The highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, hits theaters November 11, 2022. And the final Marvel release of the year will be The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in December.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Streaming, June 22, Disney+