‘Stranger Things 4’ Adds Warning Card Following Texas School Shooting

In light of Tuesday’s horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Netflix has added a warning card to the newly released Stranger Things 4.

The warning graphic appears for U.S. viewers at the start of the new season, which launched on Friday (May 27). “We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing,” the warning reads.

It continues: “We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

In addition, Netflix updated the description for the premiere to include the note, “Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children,” as well as adding a “disturbing images” notice to the show rating advisories.

The first eight minutes of the Season 4 premiere was released on YouTube last Friday, which sees Millie Bobby Brown‘s telekinetic character Eleven caught in the middle of a violent massacre that shows the dead and bloody bodies of several children. The streamer has since removed the sneak peek from YouTube.

Stranger Things is the latest show to take action following Tuesday’s tragic shooting at Robb Elementary. Earlier this week, CBS pulled the season finale of FBI, while Lifetime pushed back the release of Mckenna Grace‘s The Bad Seen Returns. Plans also changed for the red carpet premieres of Physical and The Orville: New Horizons.

The fourth season of Stranger Things will be split into two parts, with the first seven episodes released today and the remaining two episodes dropping in July. A fifth and final season is set to follow. However, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have hinted that the story may continue beyond Season 5.

Speaking to Variety, the Duffer brothers said, “We do have an idea for a spinoff that we’re super excited about, but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it.” Although, they did admit that Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard had already guessed the series’ premise. “Aside from Finn, no one else knows!” they added.

Stranger Things 4, Part 1, Now Streaming, Netflix