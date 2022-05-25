‘Married at First Sight’: Experts Reflect on Season 14’s Couples in First Look (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight Season 14 is coming to a close with Part 2 of the show’s reunion special and we have an exclusive first look.

Sitting down with reunion host, series experts and matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson, and Dr. Viviana Coles, are reflecting on the outcomes of this season’s couples, particularly the results of their Decision Day reveals.

As viewers will recall, four out of the five participating couples, including Olajuwon and Katina, Jasmina and Michael, Lindsey and Mark, and Noi and Steve chose to stay together on Decision Day, but the love didn’t last for some as it was revealed in Part 1 of the reunion that Michael and Jasmina, and Lindsey and Mark called it quits in the weeks after the pivotal installment was taped.

Still, the participants’ choice to stay together after eight weeks of marriage stood out as it isn’t usual for nearly all of the couples to stick together. “Did you anticipate on Decision Day that all four couples would say yes?” reunion host Kevin Frazier asks the experts in the clip, above.

Dr. Viviana is quick to admit, “no,” they didn’t anticipate it. “We were hoping,” Pastor Cal adds, noting that it’s their hope all couples will say yes in the end.

“I always start off every season very hopeful, and this one, it exceeded my expectations,” Dr. Viviana shares. “The one time I go a little low, they go high,” she adds, referring to the near-perfect sweep of success on Decision Day.

When asked if it felt like magic, Dr. Pepper tells Kevin, “It’s not that magical… but we truly believe we can create lifetime marriages.” And Pastor Cal agrees, noting, “I didn’t expect any of them to split up… we were hoping.”

See what else they have to say about this season’s outcome for the participating couples and stay tuned for the full episode on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 14, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime