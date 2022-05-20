‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Milo Ventimiglia to Return for Season 5 at Prime Video

Milo Ventimiglia is returning to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for the show’s fifth and final season after his brief cameo in the recently-released fourth chapter.

The return will reunite the actor, who wraps his run on NBC‘s family drama This Is Us when the finale airs Tuesday, May 24, with his former Gilmore Girls colleagues Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 is currently in production in New York.

As fans will recall, he appeared in an unnamed role during one of the show’s latest episodes. The mystery man he played struck up a rapport with Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) on her daily walks in Central Park before she ultimately decides to embark on an adventurous coffee trip that turns into a spontaneous one-morning-stand.

The catch? This man is married and Midge only learns that fact when the woman bursts in on them in bed together. The hilarious situation was entirely unexpected and apparently isn’t over as Ventimiglia will reprise his guest-starring role in the fifth season. Perhaps this mystery man will finally have a name? Only time will tell for certain.

Previously collaborating with Palladinos on Gilmore Girls, Ventimiglia became a household name with his role as Jess Mariano in the beloved dramedy. Like Ventimiglia, his former Gilmore Girls costar Kelly Bishop will also return in her guest-starring role as matchmaker Benedetta.

Until fans can see more of them onscreen, they can relive every hilarious moment from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel by streaming Seasons 1-4 on Prime Video now. The Emmy-winning comedy from showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino stars Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Luke Kirby.

