‘NCIS’ Season 19 Finale Sneak Peek: Parker’s Old Boss Holds a Grudge (VIDEO)

It sounds like FBI Deputy Director Wayne Sweeney (Erik Passoja) definitely has not forgotten his former agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) disobeying his orders earlier this season in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the NCIS Season 19 finale.

“Birds of a Feather” sees Parker framed for murder and the team putting their jobs and lives on the line in order to buy time and uncover the truth. And if you ask Sweeney in the clip, it’s not that he’s necessarily accusing Parker of murder, he tells Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), but “I’m simply saying that given Agent Parker’s history with the victim, he should be on the list of suspects.” Parker’s not surprised.

“If NCIS can’t see this, perhaps the FBI should take over this investigation,” his former boss continues. But Parker’s current boss steps in. “I assure you NCIS will pursue all leads. We’ll be in touch,” Vance says, ending the call.

“I should’ve warned you: He has trust issues,” Parker says, but according to the director, “he’s also got a point.” Watch the clip above to see why — and also why Parker can’t stop investigating himself.

It was in Episode 4 of this season, “Great Wide Open,” which bid adieu to Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), that Parker and Sweeney clashed. The FBI deputy director sent Parker to arrest Gibbs, only for the agent to decide to deprioritize that and question why. Part of Sweeney’s argument: He made them look like fools. “He’s a good agent,” Parker argued. But Sweeney wanted to see Gibbs pay the price for his actions. And so when Parker refused to “be the FBI’s errand boy” and let Gibbs go, Sweeney fired him for ignoring a direct order.

NCIS, Season 19 Finale, Monday, May 23, 9/8c, CBS