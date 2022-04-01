‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’: Bravo Announces Cast & Series Premiere Date (VIDEO)

It’s time to meet The Real Housewives of Dubai cast. The latest addition to Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise is set to debut June 1, Bravo announced April 1. And as with all of the franchise’s iterations, the series will document “the opulent, over-the-top lives” of its titular wives.

Making up The Real Housewives of Dubai cast are Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and network fan-favorite Caroline Stanbury.

“As the 11th city in the franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire’s Playground,” the series description says. “Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the ‘City of Gold.’ When new group dynamics threaten long-standing friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat… get out of Dubai.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai series premiere will air Wednesday, June 1, from 9-10:15 pm ET on Bravo. Now, let’s get to know the show’s leading ladies.

Nina Ali

Ali is a lifestyle content creator who moved to Dubai in 2011 with her husband, Munaf, with whom she shares three children. Ali was born in Lebanon and raised in Texas, and after overcoming “significant challenges” growing up, she prides herself on authenticity and being the “real deal.”

“Though she is supportive of her husband’s lucrative business endeavors, they must decide if the penthouses and personal drivers are worth the many sacrifices,” Bravo’s description of Ali says.

Chanel Ayan

Chanel is Dubai’s first Black supermodel and a socialite who has become known in the city’s social scene for her “elegance and enviable style.” She’s balancing motherhood with running a talent agency and launching a makeup and skincare line.

In Season 1, Chanel is “confronted by demons from both her past and present” that make her realize she can “only hide behind couture for so long.”

Caroline Brooks

Caroline is a proud first generation American and Afro-Latina and the daughter of Honduran immigrants. Born in Boston, Caroline earned herself the nickname Caroline DXB and is well known in Dubai’s real estate scene.

With her eyes set on opening an “inclusive spa,” the “self-made and hyper-driven” Caroline will “use any connections — including her ex-husband’s — to cement her and her son’s future.”

Dr. Sara Al Madani

Sara was born and raised in the UAE and “straddles two worlds: modern and traditional.” She started her first business at 15 years old, which led to her becoming a well known public speaker in the region. After years of success and two divorces, the mother of one wants to find love again.

Lesa Milan

The Jamaican-born fashion designer, wife, and mother of three is the “Queen of her household” who puts family over everything. The former Miss Jamaica winner runs a luxury maternity fashion line called Mina Roe, but is concerned the success of her business will come at the expense of her personal life.

Caroline Stanbury

The Ladies of London fan favorite returns to Bravo as a luxury brand ambassador and host of the popular relationship podcast Divorced Not Dead.

After her divorce, the mother of three found happiness in Dubai with former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carrallo. But the age difference between Caroline, 48, and Sergio, 27, “comes with its own set of challenges, especially around the topic of expanding their family.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Series Premiere, Wednesday, June 1, 9/8c, Bravo